Forest guard injured by wild elephants that entered Gadchiroli

A forest guard was injured by two wild elephants that entered Gadchiroli from Chhattisgarh

A forest guard was injured by two wild elephants that entered Gadchiroli from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. According to the Deputy Conservator of Forest Niranjan Vivarekar, "The elephants, one of them with tusks, were seen near Kochinara village in Korchi tahsil at 8 am. Since there are no wild elephants in this part of the state, a large crowd gathered to see them. But the elephants got nervous by the crowd and pushed one of our forest guards, injuring him. He has been hospitalised."

Niranjan Vivarekar also added, "The elephants apparently crossed over from Manpur Mohalla area of Chhattisgarh. They are at least 2 km from Kochinara village and we are tracking them by monitoring their movements to decide on the course of action."

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said. The incident took place in a forest in Jaam Pahad area where the victim, Shivlal Sarthi (55), had gone to graze his cattle, Divisional Forest Officer S Jagdishan said. Sarthi, hailing from nearby Bania village, faced a herd of elephants and apparently when he tried to flee, one of the animals lifted him with its trunk and slammed him on the ground, killing him on the spot, he said. Police and forest officials retrieved the body later, he added.

