Forest official on tree plantation drive attacked in Telangana

The forest officials were attacked over for a land issue

Videograb of the incident where mob attacks the official on tractor

Hyderabad: A woman forest department official in Telangana was injured Sunday when she was attacked by some people, allegedly led by the brother of a TRS MLA, at a village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district over a land issue.

SP Malla Reddy said Koneru Krishna, brother of TRS MLA Koneru Kannappa, has been arrested. Forest Range Officer C Anitha has been hospitalised. Forest department officials said Anitha and other officials had gone to Sarasala village to plant saplings as part of the government’s ‘Haritha Haram’ green initiative programme when some villagers, led by Krishna, attacked them with bamboo sticks, claiming that the land belongs to them.

A video of the attack shows Anitha climbing a tractor to escape the attack and Krishna and other villagers hitting the vehicle.

