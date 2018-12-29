Forest Whitaker call it quits with wife Keisha Nash-Whitaker

hollywood

The two, who got married in 1996, are parents to two daughters together, Sonnet Noel, and True, and each has a child from a previous relationship, Ocean, and Autumn

Forest Whitaker

American actor Forest Whitaker has filed for divorce from his wife Keisha Nash-Whitaker after 22 years of marriage. The 'Black Panther' actor cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing on Thursday (local time) in Los Angeles County Superior Court, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. The brief document stated that the exact value of the couple's assets and debts are unclear and will be determined later.

However, on Christmas, the 57-year-old tweeted, 'Christmas is a celebration of solidarity 'a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy. #MerryChirstmas to you all!'

The two, who got married in 1996, are parents to two daughters together, Sonnet Noel, and True, and each has a child from a previous relationship, Ocean, and Autumn. The couple met on the sets of the 1994 film 'Blown Away.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever