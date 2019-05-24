Forest Whitaker teaming up with Netflix for 'Hello, Universe'

hollywood

The slate also includes "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting", based on author Joe Ballarini's novel of the same name. The film will be directed by Rachel Talalay

Forest Whitaker

Netflix has announced a new live-action family film "Hello, Universe", to be produced by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. The project is based on the 2018 Newbery Award winning, New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Erin Entrada Kelly, the streaming giant said in a statement. Whitaker, 57, will produce the film alongside Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions.

The story follows a bully's antics landing a timid boy in the bottom of a well, leading to his self-proclaimed psychic friend and unknowing crush teaming up to find him. The story is told from four intertwining points of view -- two boys and two girls. Playwright and screenwriter Michael Golamco is adapting Kelly's book.

The streaming company slate of live-action movies featuring kids and teens and made for families includes the upcoming comedy "Tall Girl", directed by Nzingha Stewart from a script by Sam Wolfson and produced by Wonderland's McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The slate also includes "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting", based on author Joe Ballarini's novel of the same name. The film will be directed by Rachel Talalay.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates