Forget old bridge, take the new FOB at Prabhadevi railway station

WR plans to deploy staff near the Parel-Prabhadevi foot-over-bridge to inform commuters and guide them towards it, as they continue to crowd the old one

Central Railway has already posted staff to guide commuters to the new foot-over-bridge

The fact that commuters are still found crowding near the CSMT-end foot-over-bridge (FOB) at Prabhadevi railway station and have to be guided towards the Parel-Prabhadevi FOB, which was thrown open for the public on Saturday, completely defeats the purpose of having a new bridge. Hence, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to deploy staff near the new FOB to inform people about it.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior railway official said, "The new bridge at Parel has been opened up from both sides for the public, and it directly lands on the extended Prabhadevi station platform. This bridge is six metres wide and the Western Railway is also making provisions for Automated Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) on it. Though even the old bridge is being widened, it will be helpful for commuters if they start using the new one."



The new FOB

Commuters are of the opinion that trains should halt at the extended Prabhadevi platform near the new FOB so that people can get off and immediately take the bridge. Sunil Shinde, a regular commuter at Prabhadevi said, "If the railway decides on doing their job faster, they can do it. At Prabhadevi, trains should halt at the extended platform so that people start using the new FOB. ATVM machines should be installed on the new bridge and also near the stairs at the entrance."

Another commuter Suresh Rathod said, "There should have been an escalator at the new bridge. The Railways could have provided it as it is a very organised way of moving up and down," Speaking about the ongoing work of the station's roof, Actor Khurshed Lawyer said, "Construction work of the roof and the platform should have been carried out simultaneously."

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said that they had already posted Maharashtra Security Force and Railway Protection Force staff at Dadar to guide commuters towards the new FOB. This would continue for a week, he added. Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar said the WR would also create awareness about the new bridge.

