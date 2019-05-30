Forgetful parents forget newborn baby inside taxi after birth of child

international

Parents of a newborn forgot their baby in a taxi on their way back home from the hospital. The baby's father began to chase the car immediately after realising but couldn't reach on time

In a bizarre incident, parents of a newborn forgot their baby in a taxi that they took home for the first time from the hospital. According to the Hamburg police, the German couple took the baby's one-year-old sibling out of the car, paid the driver and forgot about the newborn baby. They learnt that the newborn baby was not with them only after the taxi left. The baby's father began to chase the car immediately after realising but couldn't reach on time.

According to Latestly, the driver also failed to realise that the baby was still in the taxi and drove past. He parked the vehicle in an underground garage and went for lunch. He only realised about the newborn after picking up another passenger at the airport and immediately called the police who informed the parents. The baby was reunited with its parents after a quick check-up from an ambulance crew. This is not the first time when parents forgot their children and went ahead with their journey.

In another incident, a one-year-old boy in a stroller wound up riding a Manhattan train all by himself when the adult with him got ill, police said. The baby's male caretaker, a friend of a relative, became disoriented and left the train at 96th street on the red, 1,2,3 line on Tuesday evening, the New York Police Department said. However, the child kept riding until Penn Station, where he was recovered safe and sound. The boy has since been reunited with his family and the adult was now in stable condition following the medical episode.

