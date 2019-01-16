Former adult star Jenna Jameson 'in awe' of her body post Keto diet
Jenna Jameson took to her Instagram account to share some before and after images of her transformation post-Keto diet
Former adult star and entrepreneur Jenna Jameson is following a strict Keto diet that has helped her lose more than 80 pounds since she gave birth to her daughter, Batel, in 2017.
"The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks... and I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honour that beautiful body," Jameson wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph holding daughter Batel when she was first born and now, reported Fox News.
"Batel is now 21 months and I'm still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her. I hope that all of you mommys understand how magical you are," she added.
View this post on Instagram
The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks... and I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honor that beautiful body. Batel is now 21 months and I’m still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her. I hope that all of you mommys understand how magical you are! PS- thank you for all the prayers for my husband. He is going into surgery tonight at 6 pm *** update he’s getting prepped for surgery right now ð¨*** update- he’s out of surgery and doing very well. I know he will come through with flying colors. Baruch HaShem. Shabbat Shalom #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #positivevibes #beforeandafter #postpartumbody #postpartum #breastfeeding #ketodiet #keto #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #biohacking #prayers #shabbatshalom
Besides that, Jameson also shared another before and after shot of her physical transformation.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s talk intuition. I have found that people get scared into overthinking keto. That if they intake too much protein, or don’t have the correct macros they will fail. I call bullshit. Trust your intuition and your body. Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods. Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind I’ll fire on all cylinders. I am not pushing a product, I’m only pushing my way of thinking and my healthy lifestyle. I love you ð #ketotransformation #keto #ketodiet #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #biohacking #intermittentfasting #intuition feel free to join my keto page @ketocantlose
"Truth. I thought I was still sexy in my before pic. I was right," she wrote. The Keto diet is a low-calorie, high-fat diet in which alcohol and sugar (including most fruit) are banned, as well as beans, starchy vegetables, and most grains. Instead, Keto dieters focus on proteins, leafy vegetables, fats and oils. Last week, Jameson quit Twitter over anti-Semitic remarks.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
New York Film Academy's Director Dan Mackler Reveals His Favorite Bollywood Film