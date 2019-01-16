Former adult star Jenna Jameson 'in awe' of her body post Keto diet

hollywood

Jenna Jameson took to her Instagram account to share some before and after images of her transformation post-Keto diet

Former adult star and entrepreneur Jenna Jameson is following a strict Keto diet that has helped her lose more than 80 pounds since she gave birth to her daughter, Batel, in 2017.

"The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks... and I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honour that beautiful body," Jameson wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph holding daughter Batel when she was first born and now, reported Fox News.

"Batel is now 21 months and I'm still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her. I hope that all of you mommys understand how magical you are," she added.

Besides that, Jameson also shared another before and after shot of her physical transformation.

"Truth. I thought I was still sexy in my before pic. I was right," she wrote. The Keto diet is a low-calorie, high-fat diet in which alcohol and sugar (including most fruit) are banned, as well as beans, starchy vegetables, and most grains. Instead, Keto dieters focus on proteins, leafy vegetables, fats and oils. Last week, Jameson quit Twitter over anti-Semitic remarks.

