Former aide of Dawood Ibrahim involved in 1993 shootout, dies in hospital in south Mumbai

national

He was booked for the first time in 1991 for the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA). He was also an accused in the JJ shootout case in 1993.

Representational Image

A former aide of underworld's fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim died in a private hospital in south Mumbai. The deceased identified as Shakeel Ahmad Mohammad Shaikh alias Lambu (62) was admitted in a hospital for a heart-related issue and was declared dead by doctors on Monday morning.

Lambu had several cases registered against him but the city police failed to prove the charges in court and he was acquitted on all counts. In the 80s, he allegedly worked with Dawood Ibrahim and handled his gold business in Mumbai via sea route. An officer said," Lambu was a liaison and allegedly had good relations with customs officials which helped him smuggle Dawood's gold."

He was booked for the first time in 1991 for the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA). He was also an accused in the JJ shootout case in 1993. After the Mumbai bomb blasts took place in 1993, all members from Dawood Ibrahim's gang fled from the country and so did he. An officer said, "Lambu was the last one to leave the country. Fahim Machamach was the first in 1994-95 and Lambu escaped in 1996."

Baburao Mukhedkar, former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said," He was staying in Dubai where he began an electronics business. In 2001, he threatened a south Mumbai-based businessman and demanded Rs 50 lakh. I was the investigating officer at that time. In 2003, he was deported from Dubai but was not in contact with underworld fugitives. He was also working for Dawood and into the Hawala business.

Lambu was acquitted in an extortion case and post that, there were no cases registered against him. Residing in south Mumbai, he faced severe financial problems which led to him putting his house on rent

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Courier firm booked for forging 1,231 demand drafts

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates