Former Amravati civic chief summoned in Maharashtra Assembly, warned

Former Amravati municipal commissioner Chandrakant Gudewar was on Tuesday summoned in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and given a warning. Gudewar was asked to stand in the box at the entrance of the House and given the warning.

Speaker Haribhau Bagde said BJP MLA Sunil Deshmukh had moved breach of privilege of the member and the House against Gudewar. In July 2017, the privileges committee had decided to punish Gudewar by summoning him before the House and giving him a warning.

When Gudewar was Amravati municipal commissioner, he had announced the list of beneficiaries of the 'Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana' without consulting Deshmukh, who is the local MLA. When Deshmukh objected, Gudewar had given an advertisement in a newspaper rubbishing Deshmukh's objections. The Speaker said by doing this, Gudewar had maligned the image of people's representatives among the people.

