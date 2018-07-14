Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy rejoins Congress

Reddy, along with many of his associates, met the party chief and decided that they would work for strengthening the Congress, Surjewala said

Rahul Gandhi welcomes former CM of Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy. Pic/PTI

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress fold on Friday, four years after quitting the party. Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Reddy's return to the party after the former CM met party president Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy, along with many of his associates, met the party chief and decided that they would work for strengthening the Congress, Surjewala said. AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy and former Union minister M M Pallam Raju were also present during Kiran Reddy's meeting with Gandhi.

