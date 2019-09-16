MENU

Former AP Speaker Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide

Updated: Sep 16, 2019, 18:51 IST | ANI

Rao hanged himself at his residence

Former AP Speaker Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide
This image has been used for representational purposes only

Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

According to the police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are investigating.

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao, in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added. 

Tags

telanganaandhra pradeshnational newsbharatiya janata party

