Former Australian spinner Robertson battling brain cancer

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with primary brain cancer, otherwise known as gliobastoma, and had to undergone an emergency surgery on May 13 to remove a tumour.

Former Australian off-spinner Gavin Robertson has revealed that he is battling an aggressive brain cancer and is set to begin an intensive course of chemo and radiation therapy to treat the life-threatening illness.

He now faces an intense radiation and chemotheraphy programme for 18 months in his effort to contain the cancer.

Robertson, who has played four Tests and 13 ODIs, Wednesday thanked his well-wishers for all the support.

"My family and I have been overwhelmed by the incredible show of love and support from so many friends and well-wishers over the past week," Robertson said.

"It has been an emotional roller coaster, consuming each and every minute of my day, and now I am ready and able to meet this challenge that confronts me.

"Thank you again for your positive messages sending me best wishes. It reminds me how fortunate I am to have made so many enduring and genuine friendships over the past 50 years.

"I really appreciate your support, and just can't answer all these messages right now, and kindly request that we have some privacy in the first phase of the battle ahead."

His former teammates Darren Lehmann and Tom Moody shared their wishes on twitter.

Robertson made his debut against India in Chennai in 1998. He picked up a total of five wickets, including that of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. In the four Tests that he featured for Australia, he picked 13 wickets.

He also scored 57 runs in a 96-run stand for the ninth wicket with Ian Healy. The Sydney-born cricketer also snapped five wickets in the third Test of the same series against India.

Robertson also played 13 ODIs, making his debut against Sri Lanka. He took 8 wickets in limited over cricket.

Here's how fans and well-wishers wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter:

Just read about @GavRobbo375 wish you all the BEST & such positive attitude. You are in my thoughts Robbo!! #2SM #GavinRobertson — Lesley Morgan ð¨ð­ð²ð¾ (@lesley_morgan25) May 28, 2019

Unbelievable, God's strength and prayers for Gavin Robertson — Jason Scott (@ScottfourScott) May 28, 2019

#BillandBoz Thoughts go out to Gavin Robertson, his friends, family and colleagues. Unfortunate that he has to spend his birthday recovering from surgery for brain cancer. He’s always insightful and fantastic to listen to on your show. Wishing him all the best in recovery. — Ryan Kirwan (@ripperchamp) May 28, 2019

Thinking of Gavin Robertson this evening as he battles brain cancer. One of the good guys, stay strong Robbo all our prayers are with you mate. @GavRobbo375 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 28, 2019

Former Australia Cricketer Gavin Robertson Fighting With Brain Cancer Former Australia Cricket Team player Gavin Robertson is undergoing a protracted course of treatment for aggressive brain cancer after a... https://t.co/sxRTvYz6mC pic.twitter.com/OQsJztjrC0 — HAFEEZ PARDESI (@VOICE_2U) May 29, 2019

Thoughts with Gavin Robertson in this difficult time, my heart goes out to his family and friends. Wishing him the best for his recovery and thank God he has Dr Teo.#billandboz — Umeshi Qwan (@UmeshiQ) May 28, 2019

