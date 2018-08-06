Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia gets six-month bail in arson case

international

A Bangladesh court on Monday granted former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia six months interim bail in a 2015 arson case.

A High Court bench of Justices A.K.M. Asaduzzaman and S.M. Mujibur Rahman granted the bail following an appeal filed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chair, reports The Daily Star newspaper. Khaleda however, cannot be released from jail following Monday's order as she is under arrest in some other cases also.

Eight people were killed and many injured after a bus was torched in Comilla city's Chauddagram area on February 2, 2015, during a BNP protest. On February 8, Khaleda was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

