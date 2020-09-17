Former Bigg Boss contestant and designer Rohit Verma reacts to the current events surrounding Bollywood

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohit K Verma recently reacted to the current events and situations that have hit the film industry amidst the pandemic.

The ace designer says, "Where are we heading to? What will be the outcome of our deeds? The questions hound me day and night. Where the world is staggering to get back to normalcy and each one of us is struggling to get hold of our lives in between such heartrending situations, I wake up to the news full of muck. The human race is trying its best to view the current situations most optimistically but to no avail, because every small endeavour is punctured by some setback or other. All we get to hear is about suicide, drugs, blasphemy."

Verma added, "Where is the encouragement, a kind word or as simple as 'You are doing great you will get through this too' or as motivating as 'We shall overcome'. Every segment of our society and business is trying gradually to restore what is lost. A common man is trying hard to hold on to the very end of the rope that is ready to give at any moment. Please, people, wake up and be more humane; if you can't be a torch to light up someone's path at least try being a hand that one can hold on to. Let us all make this life a victorious one by achieving our human revolution together with love, harmony, and camaraderie. Let us not pull down or shun anyone or any community."

Rohit K Verma recently launched his 'Sindoor Khela' collection at the Times Fashion Week, where Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Singh walked the ramp.

