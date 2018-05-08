Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan to appear in music video

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan is set to feature in a Punjabi music video. "I'm excited to star in a Punjabi music video



Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan is set to feature in a Punjabi music video. "I'm excited to star in a Punjabi music video. I would even love to explore acting in regional films. That will help me know more about India's diversity," Arshi said in a statement.

Arshi Khan recently visited her hometown, Bhopal, after getting eliminated from the show last December. "Bhopal is my home. Visiting the place gives me immense pleasure and peace. I feel blessed after meeting my family, friends and neighbours. My aunt and mother were surprised to see me," Arshi said in a statement.

"I'm here for a few days and will return to Mumbai soon. I was busy shooting for Box Cricket League and other shows so, I finally got time to be home," she added. Arshi was also seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. During her stint on Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan was Google India's second-most searched entertainer of 2017, after Sunny Leone.

Apart from Bigg Boss, she has also appeared in TV shows Entertainment Ki Raat and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

