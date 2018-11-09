Former BJD youth leader arrested for firing at man

crime

A former BJD youth leader was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly firing at a man and assaulting another at Jeypore in Koraput district, the police said.

Bikash Patra (25), former BJD Jeypore youth wing chief, who was absconding after the alleged crime on September 25 was caught from Hatiara area in the neighbouring state Wednesday.

Patra is accused of firing at one Santosh Nayak (26) and assaulted his father Narendra Nayak near Palace Chhack in the town, they said. Police said six others had earlier been arrested in connection with the incident.

In another similar incident occurred in July, a 33-year-old businessman was shot dead by two unidentified persons in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, a police official said.

The motorcycle-borne assailants fired at Shantaram Khatal, who owned a battery business, with a gun when he along with a relative was at the gate of his housing society in Kamothe area around 9.30 pm yesterday, he said. The assailants also attacked Khatal with some sharp-edged weapons, the official at the Kamothe police station said, adding that his relative escaped unhurt.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Khatal's relative, the Kamothe police registered an offence under IPC section pertaining to murder, he said. The exact reason behind the killing was yet to ascertained, the official said.

