Former block chairman hacked to death

Keonjhar (Odisha): A former block chairman, who had contested the last Assembly election, was hacked to death in Odisha's Keonjhar district, triggering tension in the area on Tuesday, police said.

Rama Chandra Behera, who had fought as an independent candidate from Ghasipura assembly seat in 2014 polls, died after being attacked near his house at village Dhakotha late on Monday night.

The assailants fled when Behera shouted for help and his family members and neighbours rushed to the spot. Behera was taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Anandpur and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Cuttack, police said. Following the killing, a large number of people staged a road blockade on National Highway-20 for some time on Tuesday and demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

Police said four persons have been arrested on the basis of preliminary inquiry and further investigation in the case was in progress.

