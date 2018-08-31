Search

Former Blues star Jakob Kjeldbjerg is now a TV host

Aug 31, 2018, 09:43 IST | A Correspondent

Kjeldbjerg, who is now living in the South of France, is currently presenting TV3's most popular reality TV show, Robinson Ekspeditionen and hosts I'm a CelebrityÃ¢ÂÂ¦ Get Me Out of Here

Jakob Kjeldbjerg

Former Chelsea defender Jakob Kjeldbjerg, 49, who announced his retirement at the age of 27 due to a career-threatening knee injury, is now a successful TV host in Denmark.

Kjeldbjerg, who is now living in the South of France, is currently presenting TV3's most popular reality TV show, Robinson Ekspeditionen and hosts I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Kjeldbjerg recalled the moment he was told his life in football was over and told British tabloid, The Sun: "I was outside the London Independent Hospital with Mike Banks, the Chelsea physio. We had just seen a massive hole in my knee and I was asked what I wanted to do after football. Basically, they were saying that's it."

