Former Brazil keeper Julio Cesar rules out new Flamengo deal

Former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar has ruled out the prospect of extending his contract with the Flamengo football club. The 38-year-old has played just once since rejoining his original club on a three-month deal in January after parting ways with Portugal's Benfica, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's only going to be these three months," he told reporters. "If we win the Rio state championship maybe I can think about a farewell match."

Cesar is currently Flamengo's fourth choice goalkeeper behind Diego Alves, Cesar Dutra and Thiago.

Having begun his career with Flamengo in 1998, Cesar moved to Europe in 2005 and enjoyed successful spells with Chievo, Inter Milan, Queens Park Rangers and Benfica.

He played for Brazil at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was a part of the Inter Milan team that won the 2010 UEFA Champions League.

