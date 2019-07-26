Former British PM Theresa May watches cricket on first day out of office

cricket

Former British PM Theresa May (right) at Lord's yesterday

London: Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs yesterday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes: cricket."

May, who remains a Conservative MP, was spotted at the Lord's Cricket Ground watching England take on Ireland — just as Boris Johnson was making his maiden address in parliament as the new Prime Minister.

Johnson replaced May as premier on Wednesday, bringing to an end her crisis-plagued three-year tenure that will likely be best remembered for her failure to deliver Brexit. May had appeared visibly drained in recent months but yesterday she was seen enjoying the comforts of the hospitality section at Lord's, as England began to recover from a first-innings collapse against Ireland in the first-ever Test match between the two sides.

