Former BSP leader Jasram Gurjar shot dead in Rajasthan

crime

The deceased's family has accused the "Laden Gang" to be behind the murder as the two gangs have clashed with each other earlier too

Representational image

Rajasthan: Jasram Gurjar, Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday in Behror. According to police, Jasram Gurjar was a history-sheeter and had 14-15 cases filed against him. "Unidentified criminals shot him dead in the village. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The criminals will soon be rounded up," Behror DSP Ramjilal Choudhary stated. "Around 6-7 bullets pierced into his body. He himself was a history-sheeter. 14-15 cases were registered against him," the police official added. Meanwhile, the deceased's family has accused the "Laden Gang" to be behind the murder as the two gangs have clashed with each other earlier too.

Also Read: BJP leader shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ghaziabad

In another similar incident, two unidentified assailants allegedly murdered a 36-year-old man in north Delhi. The police informed that the deceased, identified as Imran, was shot multiple times near Durgapuri Chowk in north-east Delhi. According to police, the victim was a resident of Shahdara and was in the business of iron rods. "A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received on Wednesday morning about the incident following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) rushed to the spot," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East district.

Also Read: Robbers attack gas agency godown, loot Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi

"The police team found Imran, who was travelling in a car, lying in a pool of blood with several bullets fired at him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing," police said. The police have detained a suspect and are questioning him. "Imran was also found involved in three cases including murder and attempt to murder registered in Delhi," said Kumar.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman was injured after being shot at by gunmen in national capital's Dwarka area. The victim identified as Kiren sustained an injury on her neck and has been admitted in a nearby hospital. The victim is a resident of Dwarka's Sector-12, the area where she was attacked. Kiren was going through a matrimonial or family dispute, police stated. Investigation in the case is underway and a few suspects have also been nabbed by cops.

Also Read: Businessman shot at by unknown assailant in Civil Lines area in Delhi

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates