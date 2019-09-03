Former Chhattisgarh CM's son Amit Jogi arrested

national

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, who heads of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery

Bilaspur: Janata Congress Chhatisgarh head Amit Jogi was arrested on Tuesday in the state's Bilaspur district on charges of cheating and forgery, police said. He is former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son.

The arrest was made following a police complaint lodged against him by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi constituency in the 2013 state Assembly polls. Paikra in her complaint said Amit Jogi allegedly submitted wrong information about his birthplace while filing his nomination papers for the 2013 polls.

After the investigation for about six months, "Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district," Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told news agency PTI.

Chhattisgarh: Police arrests Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, from his residence in Bilaspur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5e26dyDlBr — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Even Ajit Jogi faced trouble after an FIR was registered against him in Bilaspur police station following a panel report refusing to recognise him as a tribal. During the previous Bharatiya Janata Party rule, a committee of the Tribal Welfare Department was formed to ascertain his caste status. It had declined to recognise him as tribal. Ajit Jogi had then filed a plea against it in the Bilaspur High Court.

