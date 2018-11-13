Former colleague supports Akbar, says 'his reputation has been destroyed'

national

M J Akbar. File pic

A former woman colleague of journalist and politician M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Monday that his reputation has been "destroyed" and "damaged irreparably" due to the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled by scribe Priya Ramani.

Joyeeta Basu, the editor of Sunday Guardian, who appeared as a witness to support the defamation case filed by Akbar, told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that Ramani posted all her tweets "intentionally with a purpose to harm" Akbar's "reputation and goodwill". "I have seen tweets by Priya Ramani.

I have overcome my doubts but I know from the number of questions raised by people, I know personally that his reputation has been destroyed and damaged irreparably," Basu told the court.

