Former Congress MLA Jagga Reddy arrested for cheating, human trafficking

The former Congress MLA Jagga Reddy will be produced before the Secunderabad court on Tuesday

Representational picture

The Hyderabad's Market Police on Monday arrested former Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Jagga Reddy under the charges of impersonation, forgery, cheating, human trafficking and Passport Act. A suo-motu case has been registered against Reddy."

According to the Circle Inspector of Market Police Station, Reddy, allegedly in 2004 trafficked three persons from Hyderabad to the United States of America, impersonating them as his family members. The former Congress Whip will be produced before the Secunderabad court on Tuesday.

