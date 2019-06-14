Rewind: Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh with an unrecognisable Soha Ali Khan

bollywood

An old picture of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has resurfaced on social media, and what has caught the attention is a very young Soha Ali Khan in that black-and-white still

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh with Soha Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had a love marriage in the year 1999. Saif and Amrita stayed together for a few years and due to differences in opinion and several other issues, they parted ways in 2005. The duo has two children together - son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, who has now delved into the world of Bollywood. Sara has done two huge films - Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba with Ranveer Singh. The actress is shooting for Love Aaj Kal's sequel with Kartik Aaryan and has a film lined-up with Varun Dhawan, an adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Coolie No.1. The ex-couple's daughter is definitely on a roll.

Before the weekend vibes could even hit the audience, the fans of Saif Ali Khan dug out an old vintage picture from the family album of the Pataudis. This photo has Saif posing with an awkward expression, while Amrita Singh is all smiles with a fairly recognisable Soha Ali Khan with short hair and unibrows.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram #SaifAliKhan with sister #SohaAliKhan and ex-wife #AmritaSingh. A post shared by Raza Mehdi (@razamehdi61) onJun 11, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

Talking about Soha Ali Khan, she is now married to actor Kunal Kemmu and have a daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu together. Soha also recently turned an author and the entire family was invited at the book launch along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Taimur Ali Khan together, who is a huge social media sensation.

Coming back to the book launch, Soha Ali Khan was asked about the absence of ex-sister-in-law Amrita Singh. To which, she said, "My relationship with my ex-sister-in-law, Amrita Singh, is not as close as it used to be then. And that is not to say that it is a huge controversy or anything. It is just how it is. And it is how it would be with any other family. Which is why she wasn't there at my book launch."

