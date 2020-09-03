Former England all-rounder David Capel dies aged 57

Former England all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57 following a long illness on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Capel played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs, after making his debut in 1987, and was more recently an Assistant Coach with the England Women team.

"David's dedication to cricket will be greatly missed and we would like to send our condolences to his family, and to everyone who knew and loved him," ECB said in a statement.

We are saddened to hear former England all-rounder David Capel has passed away.



We send our condolences to his family, and to everyone who knew and loved him. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 2, 2020

He was inducted into Northamptonshire's Hall of Fame earlier this year after 33 years of loyal service to the club as a player and coach, scoring nearly 10,869 first-class runs and taking 467 wickets.

Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire between 1981 and 1998, as well as 300 List A matches, and in 1987 became the first Northamptonshire-born cricketer to represent England at Test level since fellow local hero George Thompson 77 years earlier.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever