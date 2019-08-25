Former finance minister Arun Jaitely cremated with State honours

national

Arun Jaitley's son Rohan performed the last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat

Former Union Minister and BJP leader, Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours on Sunday at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi in the presence of leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. Arun Jaitley's son Rohan performed the last rites. The 66-year-old BJP stalwart passed away on Saturday at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, party president and Home Minister Amit Shah, party's working president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur; BJP MPs Vijay Goel and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe; Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal were among those present at the cremation ground. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttarakhand, Vijay Rupani, Devendra Fadnavis, Nitish Kumar, B S Yediyurappa, and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, were also there.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader's body was taken to the BJP headquarters from where it was carried in a flower-decked gun carriage to the cremation ground, amidst slogans of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley). BJP workers and mourners queued up outside the party headquarters in large numbers since morning to pay their last respects to the leader. Posters remembering Jaitley have been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river.

