Former footballer Jamie Carragher set to strictly come dancing

Former England footballer Jamie Carragher is all set to put on his dancing shoes soon. The footballer-turned-TV pundit recently revealed on air that he has been approached by British TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, to be a contestant in their next series."

"I'll have a go... we were a bit worried about the financial implications on the Premier League and I thought I was going to lose out on a bit of dough. So I took the opportunity to go on Strictly and nick a few quid," said Carragher with a laugh.

