Search

Former footballer Jamie Carragher set to strictly come dancing

Updated: Jun 02, 2020, 09:50 IST | A correspondent |

The footballer-turned-TV pundit recently revealed on air that he has been approached by British TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, to be a contestant in their next series.

Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher

Former England footballer Jamie Carragher is all set to put on his dancing shoes soon. The footballer-turned-TV pundit recently revealed on air that he has been approached by British TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, to be a contestant in their next series."

"I'll have a go... we were a bit worried about the financial implications on the Premier League and I thought I was going to lose out on a bit of dough. So I took the opportunity to go on Strictly and nick a few quid," said Carragher with a laugh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK