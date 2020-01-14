Former footballer Jamie's ex-wife Louise Redknapp calls him love of her life

British pop singer Louise Redknapp has opened up on her split with former English footballer and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp and admitted that he was the absolute love of her life.

Louise, 45, divorced Jamie, 46, in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

"I adore him and always will. Jamie was the absolute love of my life. I guess I was happy to be invisible for a little while, but at the same time I felt I was becoming less and less of a person. And being less and less visible was kind of hard to take when I used to be a pop star," Louise was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

"I can't help but wear my heart on my sleeve. And I think that's my biggest downfall in life. It's [divorce] the hardest thing in the world to go through," she added.

