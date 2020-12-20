Former footballer Rio Ferdinand, Kate blessed with baby boy

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate gave birth to a baby boy. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Kate welcomed the couple's first child together recently.

Friends of the pair say the couple were "over the moon" about the arrival of the little bundle of joy. The name of the child is yet to be disclosed.

"The birth of their baby is the best Christmas present Kate, Rio and their family could have asked for. It's going to be more magical than ever.Mother and baby are doing great and everyone is excited about the latest addition to the family," a source told the tabloid.

