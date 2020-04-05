Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to be dad at 89

The world might have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, but there is some positive news as former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father at 89 as wife Fabiana Flosi is expecting a son in July. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ecclestone said that not only was his wife happy, but also he didn't understand what the fuss was all about. "There's nothing that unusual is there? I don't see there's any difference between being 89 and 29. Yes, she (his wife) is thrilled. We're not sure what all the fuss is about!

"I'm very happy and happy really for my wife, she's been looking forward to this happening for quite a few years so I'm happy she'll have someone after I'm gone," he said. Commenting on his parenting skills, Ecclestone said: "We don't know, probably better than before, probably a bit more relaxed!" The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic and the former F1 boss said there is not much people can do apart from being careful.

"You hope it's not going to happen but these things do happen so you just have to cope, what else can you do?" he told the Mail Online. "You have to hope that the people who are looking after everything have not caught anything themselves. I'm not too sure we're ever going to get rid of this bloody nonsense, anymore than the flu that happens every year."

"It's just that at the moment this is a little bit more dangerous than what we've been used to but when it settles down I think the world will have changed an awful lot."

