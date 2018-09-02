Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh hospitalised

national

The 84-year-old Congress leader had attended the Assembly last week. He has undergone bypass surgeries twice in the past

Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was hospitalised following uneasiness in the chest, doctors said on Sunday.

The doctors in Chandigarh's PGI where he was admitted on Saturday evening, said his condition was now stable. "He's in hospital for observation and undergoing some tests," a doctor in the PGI's Advanced Cardiac Care told IANS. He was discharged from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here on Saturday after remaining hospitalised for two days for the treatment of a chest infection.

The 84-year-old Congress leader had attended the Assembly last week. He has undergone bypass surgeries twice in the past. The six-time Chief Minister had complained of pain in the chest and uneasiness while on the way to New Delhi on Saturday following which he was hospitalised, his family said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever