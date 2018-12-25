Former IAF chief SP Tyagi permitted to travel abroad

national

Former IAF chief SP Tyagi

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday permitted retired Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi and his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi, the two accused in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper case, to travel abroad based on conditions.

While Tyagi had sought permission to travel to USA and Canada in March, Sanjeev had sought permission to travel to Switzerland in January. As part of the conditions laid down by the court, both the accused have been asked to share their travel details, including addresses of stay and contact details, with the CBI.

Tyagi has been directed to intimate authorities 48 hours before leaving and returning to India. Additionally, he has been asked to furnish R5 lakh bank guarantee. In September last year, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against SP Tyagi, former Air Marshal JS Gujral and 10 others in the case.

The charge sheet also named as accused Sanjeev Tyagi, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Carlo Gerosa, and Guido Haschke, alleged middlemen Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini and former Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi. The helicopter deal, which was finalised during the previous government headed by Manmohan Singh, got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

