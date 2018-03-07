Former Independent MLA Paras Saklecha joins Congress

Former Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh and activist Paras Saklecha joined the Congress party here on Tuesday

Former Independent MLA from Madhya Pradesh and activist Paras Saklecha joined the Congress party here on Tuesday. Saklecha, who is popularly known for raising the Vyapam irregularities issue in the state, represented the Ratlam City assembly seat from 2008 and 2013.

"He is popularly known as an activist in the state. We welcome him in the party. It is a matter of happiness for us that he has agreed to join our party and work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," said Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria. In a shock to the ruling BJP ahead of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh this year, the Congress recently won bypolls to Mungaoli and Kolaras seats in the state.

