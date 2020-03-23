Former India batsman Atul Bedade suspended amid sexual harassment, public shaming claims

Former India batsman Atul Bedade was on Saturday suspended from his position as Baroda women's cricket team coach with immediate effect after some layers accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.

Senior players complain

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) took the action against Bedade after some of the team's senior players complained against Bedade's alleged misbehaviour during a tournament in Himachal Pradesh last month. "Yes, he is being suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry by probe committee having one neutral member from outside BCA," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI. "It is standard practice [suspension] after you receive a complaint of sexual harassment," a BCA source added. Bedade played 13 ODIs in 1994, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57. He has also coached the Baroda men's team and took charge of the women's side last year.

'Allegations baseless'

Bedade told ESPNCricinfo that the allegations are a "surprise" to him and "baseless and false." "This has come to me as a surprise," Bedade said. "This is all baseless and false allegations. I will put my side [forward] soon."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever