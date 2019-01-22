Former India hockey player Raghbir Bhola passes away

other-sports

Bhola, who breathed his last on Monday, represented India in the 1956 Melbourne and 1960 Rome Olympics, winning a gold and silver medals respectively for the country.

Former India hockey player Raghbir Singh Bhola, a two-time Olympic medallist, has passed away aged 92, his family said Tuesday.

His dedication and passion for field hockey continued in various aspects throughout his life and he served in diverse roles such as member of the IHF selection committee, FIH international umpire, manager of the Indian hockey team, TV commentator and government observer at the Olympic Games.

He successfully captained the Indian Air Force hockey and Services team from 1954-60 and won the Inter Services Hockey Championship three times and the National Hockey Championship on two occasions.

In 2000, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award for his achievements in hockey.

Bhola is survived by his wife Kamla Bhola, three daughters and three grandsons.

