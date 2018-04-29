Former India women's team captain Diana Edulji declines CK Nayudu award

Earlier on Saturday, a three-member BCCI panel had recommended Edulji for the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside the late Pankaj Roy



Diana Edulji

Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA) member and former India women's team captain Diana Edulji decided to not accept the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, citing her current role in the board as a CoA member.

Edulji conveyed her decision through a statement. "Since I am a member of the Hon'ble Supreme Court appointed committee of administrators of the BCCI, I do not think it is appropriate for me to accept this honour at this juncture," Edulji said. Earlier on Saturday, a three-member BCCI panel had recommended Edulji for the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside the late Pankaj Roy, former India opener Anshuman Gaekwad, and ex-India women's captain Sudha Shah.

