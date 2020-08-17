Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan were consigned to flames at the Brajghat in Hapur with state honours on Monday.

The 73-year-old was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. He breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

Chauhan held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Chauhan was the second Minister in Uttar Pradesh to succumb after coronavirus infection. On August 2, Minister Kamal Rani Varun had died of the disease.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever