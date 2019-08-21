Search

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away

Published: Aug 21, 2019, 09:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Babulal Gaur 89 was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away
Babulal Gaur

Bhopal: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Bhopal after a prolonged illness. Gaur, 89 was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time.

Born on June 2, 1930, at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as MLA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur and said that the leader continuously worked to strengthen the party. Modi said Gaur served people for decades and transformed the state.

Modi tweeted, "From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh, he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise."

The veteran BJP leader served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005 and represented his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

madhya pradesh

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Trending Gallery
S Sreesanth: The journey - from Indian cricketer to actor

S Sreesanth: The journey - from Indian cricketer to actor