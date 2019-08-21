Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away

national

Babulal Gaur 89 was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time

Babulal Gaur

Bhopal: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Bhopal after a prolonged illness. Gaur, 89 was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time.

Madhya Pradesh's former CM and BJP leader, Babulal Gaur passed away at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal, this morning. pic.twitter.com/rwo1ufpfnq — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

Born on June 2, 1930, at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as MLA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur and said that the leader continuously worked to strengthen the party. Modi said Gaur served people for decades and transformed the state.

Modi tweeted, "From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh, he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise."

Shri Babulal Gaur Ji served people for decades. From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our Party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2019

The veteran BJP leader served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005 and represented his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

