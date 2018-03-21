Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand to tie the knot in secret ceremony

Kate Wright has been dating Rio Ferdinand for more than a year and the two will be husband and wife



Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and his model girlfriend Kate Wright will exchange rings this summer in a secret ceremony, according to a friend close to the couple. Wright, 27, has been dating Ferdinand, 39, for more than a year and the two will be husband and wife, reported Irish Mirror. Wright quit glamour world last year and chose to focus on taking care of her business and Ferdinand's three kids — Lorenz, Tate and Tia. "Rio feels like Kate has made them a family once again, so of him, the only think missions is putting a ring on it," a friend of the couple told Now magazine.

Meanwhile, in his autobiography Thinking Out Loud, Ferdinand explained that his late wife Rebecca, who died in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer, had told her best friend Lisa that she didn't want him to be alone.

"It kills me to think of Rio with a new partner, Lisa. If I don't make it, Lisa, I don't want Rio to be miserable. I want him to be happy," he wrote about the conversation.

