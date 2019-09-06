Former minister Arif Mohammad Khan sworn in as new Kerala Governor

On Friday, former Union minister and veteran politician Arif Mohammad Khan was sworn in as the 24th Governor of Kerala. Hrishikesh Roy, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court administered the oath of office to Khan at the Raj Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Interestingly. Khan took the oath first in Malayalam. The swearing-in-ceremony was also graced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and other top officials from Kerala.

The 68-year-old veteran leader, who arrived in Kerala on Thursday was given a guard of honour at the airport. Although the CM Vijayan was in the city, he failed to greet the new Governor at the airport but later made it up by calling on Khan at his residence.

The former Union Minister took over P.Sathasivam who is a former Chief Justice of India, who finished his five-year term and returned to his home town Erode in Tamil Nadu. Khan, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, started his career in politics as a student leader at the age of 26. In the past, Khan has been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and as well as the Lok Sabha.

He has also served as a Union minister in the Cabinets of former prime ministers of India, late Rajiv Gandhi, and V.P.Singh. In his long and illustrious political career, Khan has changed several parties. From Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Congress to Janata Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party. Back in 2004, he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) but quit the party after three years.

Khan, who is known for taking stand Muslim stand and his strong opposition to Triple Talaq is said to be behind his elevation as the Governor of Kerala. The BJP has played the political card by posting Khan in the state, which has a significant Muslim population as they failed to make a space for itself in Kerala's electoral politics.

The veteran leader, who is known to keep a low profile is expected to be a no-frills Governor in Kerala.

With inputs from IANS

