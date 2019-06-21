Former model Sam Merchant now owns an exotic beach club in Goa

Former model Sam Merchant made his dream come true by setting up one of the most groovy and go-to party destinations in Goa

Sam Merchant

Former model Sam Merchant made his dream come true by setting up one of the most groovy and go-to party destinations in Goa. A winner of the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002, within a short span of time he became a prominent entrepreneur - thanks to his dedication and broader perspective towards his goals in life.

A few years ago, he ventured into an interesting and entertaining business of opening up exotic beach club and hotels in Goa. The USP of these properties were the eye-catching views that one could witness making it absolutely heavenly and memorable for those who stay there.

He wanted to share this experience with everyone who was an admirer of this serenity by offering up the lounge and hotels at rates that were unbelievable at the time. It takes one look at his Instagram page to realise that he is still relative and prominent in what matters most to him. One can get to see the pictures and videos of his lounges and hotels in Goa for not only gazing but booking purposes as well!

Sam Merchant himself is an avid and frequent traveller and travel blogger who tries to explore new and exciting destinations while balancing his work and personal life.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates