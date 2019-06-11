Former national level judo player arrested for stealing cars
The two accused admitted to having stolen many other high-end vehicles such as Ford Endeavour, Mercedes, Tata Hexa, and other luxury cars
On June 11, 2019, the Delhi Police arrested a former national-level judoka along with his accomplice for stealing cars from self-drive car rental company Zoomcar. According to the police, the accused booked cars from Zoomcar's offices in the capital by producing fake documents and disappeared after taking them for long drives to hill stations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the police said. Two other accused in the case, Somveer and Sumit, are still at large and a hunt is on to nab them.
"The accused, Sahil Shokeen (22), a resident Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and his accomplice Sachin (20), a resident of the capital's Rohini area, were arrested on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhur Verma.
"Shokeen was a national-level judo fighter whose career was cut short in 2014 when he fell down from a train and his leg came under the wheels while he was on his way to participate in the National Games. Sachin is a polytechnic student," Verma said.
"Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar and Inspector Vinod Narang first arrested Shokeen from his residence in Bahadurgarh before nabbing Sachin from Delhi," Verma said, adding that a Mahindra XUV 500 which the duo hired from Zoomcar was recovered from their possession.
"During interrogation, the accused confessed that after hiring a car from Zoomcar, they would take out its GPS navigation system and throw it in a passing vehicle on the highway to mislead the police. The accused confessed to have stolen cars from Zoomcar on multiple occasions," the DCP said.
"They also admitted having stolen many other high-end vehicles such as Ford Endeavour, Mercedes, Tata Hexa, and other luxury cars. After stealing the cars, they would modify the vehicles before selling them to people involved in bootlegging alcohol from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh," Verma added.
A manager at Zoomcar had on May 17 filed a complaint against the accused after the company's staff failed to track the location of a Mahindra XUV 500 which they had rented to the accused a day before.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai receives cyclonic rain before monsoon hits around June 15
- Mumbai: Esplanade holds key to heritage tag for whole precinct
- Mumbai Crime: Auto driver threatens to sever traffic cop's head, arrested in Khar
- Mumbai: NEET topper's face in ads of 3 different classes raises hackles
- Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH
- Mumbai: Chaos alert as BMC shuts old bridges in Juhu and Oshiwara
- Politicians to plant 9,000 trees for the 3,000 hacked over Metro 4 work
- Dr Ram Puniyani: To label me anti-Hindu is a carefully constructed prism'
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Court proceedings in Dr Payal Tadvi's case to be recorded on video
- Mumbai Crime: IIT scholar who stalked woman for 5 years held in Bihar
- BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi: New zoo will help preserve Aarey better
- Sewri police arrest 'smart' thieves; discover plan to rob jewellery shops
- Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers
- Nmami Agarwal: Celebrity nutritionist who has trained Manushi Chhillar
- Mumbai Rains: City welcomes first heavy showers of monsoon
- Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in all-white ensemble
- Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet
- Tanuja on the road to recovery; Kajol shares a picture with mother
- Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- Yuvraj Singh: Cricket taught me to fight, fall, dust myself and get up
- World Cup 2019: ICC needs to take a serious look at the LED bails
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead