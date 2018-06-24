Former NZ captain Brendon McCullum admits testing positive during 2016 T20 League

In the WADA list of 2016, there was one 'Adverse Analytical Finding' in cricket in India but BCCI never revealed the name

Former Kiwis captain Brendon McCullum has admitted that he tested positive for a banned substance during the 2016 T20 but insisted that it was not a "failed drug test" as he had procured a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption certificate to clear his name.

In the WADA list of 2016, there was one 'Adverse Analytical Finding' in cricket in India but BCCI never revealed the name. According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo: "The former NZâÂÂcaptain has asthma and, in light of heavy pollution in Delhi at the time, he needed more than the usual dose of his medicine." "I certainly don't see it as a failed drug test. It was just a case of we just need to seek clarification and apply for this," McCullum told stuff.co.nz.

