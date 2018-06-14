Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for London

The father-daughter duo is expected to spend Eid holidays with Kulsoom and other family members in the city, as per The Express Tribune. Maryam on Twitter confirmed boarding a flight to London

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif/AFP

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, left to visit Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in London on Thursday morning.

The father-daughter duo is expected to spend Eid holidays with Kulsoom and other family members in the city, as per The Express Tribune. Maryam on Twitter confirmed boarding a flight to London.

"Leaving for London. Back next week IA. Can't wait to meet & hug Ami. Request all for special dua for her health. May Allah bless you all," she tweeted. Nawaz and his family members are facing trial in three corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which are Avenfield properties, Gulf Steel Mills and Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

On June 8, the accountability court had dismissed Nawaz¿s application seeking exemption from personal appearance because of his visit to London with Maryam. Pakistan's top court, however, had granted them permission to leave Pakistan on June 10. The accountability court then granted an exemption to Nawaz and Maryam for the June 14 hearing, wherein they are expected to present final arguments in the Avenfield Apartments reference.

