Former PDP leader Irshad Rasool Kar joins National Conference

Irshad Rasool Kar joined the National Conference in presence of party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Srinagar: Irshad Rasool Kar, former PDP district president of Baramulla, on Friday joined the National Conference in presence of party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence. Welcoming Kar to the party Farooq said, "We hope that just like his father, he will work dedicatedly for the welfare of the people. We welcome him to the house"



National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders of the party were also present. Kar, son of Congress stalwart late Ghulam Rasool Kar, joined the PDP in June 2015 but resigned from the party on Thursday. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls as an independent candidate from the Sopore constituency in Baramulla district after he was denied ticket by the Congress.

