Former physically challenged cricketer Dinesh Sain seeks peon's job

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Starved of a regular income due to a prolonged period of unemployment, Haryana-based Dinesh Sain, who had led an Indian team, picked by the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged (AICAPC) in a five-nation series in Bangladesh in 2015, has applied for a peon's job at the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in New Delhi.

Sain's left leg has been affected by polio since birth.



Sain, 35, who was the highest wicket-taker (eight wickets) in the five-nation tournament in Bangladesh, has applied for the contractual job in response to a newspaper advertisement.

"Previously, I have twice applied for the peon's job at the Sonepat District Court [in Haryana] but did not get selected. The same officer interviewed me on both occasions. He asked me why I wanted to do a peon's job and insisted that I should continue to play cricket instead. I told him that I needed the job as I have no other source of income to feed my family. I have a one-year-old son. I need a job desperately," Sain told mid-day from Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Also Read: COVID-19: Steve Waugh's manager raises raises Rs 1.85 lakh for India's physically challenged cricketers

"In the past, I have also applied for the job of a postman but didn't get that either. I run a small grocery store from my home but the earnings are not enough to support my family," added Sain, who is an ITI [Industrial Training Institute] diploma holder.

Former India pacer and president of the AICAPC, Karsan Ghavri believes corporates must come forward to support India's disabled cricketers.



"Disabled cricketers [who have represented the country] should be given jobs on a priority basis. In our country, there are so many corporate houses who can give jobs to these deserving athletes. We [AICAPC] will continue approach corporate houses but it will be nice if people come forward to help on a humanitarian basis," Ghavri said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news