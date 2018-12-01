Former Playboy model Doreen aims to be first women's F1 champ

other-sports

Doreen Seidel

After making waves as a Playboy model, German Doreen Seidel, 33, is now aiming to be the first women's Formula One champion, according to British tabloid, The Sun. When Formula One announced the new W Series exclusively for female drivers, critics were divided on the move. Some felt it was simply continuing the gender gap in the sport, but for Doreen, it was a blessing in disguise.

Doreen is one of 55 drivers on the provisional list for the inaugural season. "So excited to be part of the W Series and meet all the other qualifiers end of January for the final selection. Let's do this #wseries #girlpower @ Las Vegas, Nevada — in Las Vegas, NV, United States," she tweeted on Thursday.

After being named Playmate of the Year for Germany in 2009 to touring as a bunny to Mexico, Spain, Russia, Poland, Greece, Argentina, Romania and Hungary, she has come a long way and now has her sights set on the world championship. The series is due to get underway in May with free entry for the selected racers and a £1.14m (approx R10.1 crore) prize money up for grabs, £380,000 (approx R3.3 crore) for the winner.

