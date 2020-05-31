Former Playboy model Prodan plans to buy football club

Former Playboy model, Anamaria Prodan, who is married to ex-Romania footballer Laurentiu Reghecampf, has revealed plans to purchase FC Hermannstadt despite the club's alleged debts of around £630,000 (approx Rs 5.87 crore).

According to a report in Romanian daily, Gazeta Sporturilor, Anamaria, 47, when asked about her interest in Hermannstadt, she replied: "I don't know, I'm thinking of buying a football club." Anamaria, who has 642,000 Instagram followers, is also known as the world's hottest football agent.

She helped in the transfer of Nicolae Stanciu from Steaua Bucharest to Anderlecht for almost £9million in 2016, making him the most expensive Romanian export of all time.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news