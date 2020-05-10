Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday following chest pain.

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining about chest pain (File pic) pic.twitter.com/a38ajJDNQP — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS after complaining about chest pain," hospital officials said. The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation.

In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts - channels to bypass blocked arteries - were implanted in surgery. He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

